Khloe Kardashian warns body-shamers to ‘be kind’ ahead of new series

Khloe Kardashian has asked fans to be kind about her “pregnancy lips” and body ahead of the new series of her reality TV show.

The star, 34, was pregnant with her daughter True as she filmed season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Hours before the series returns to television on Sunday, Kardashian posted a message on Instagram warning people against making nasty comments about her looks.

“PSA I was pregnant during the entire season of KUWTK,” she said.

“Some women get ‘pregnancy lips.’ I was one of them. So my lips look crazy and massive.

“Trust me I know and I HATED it!

“A lot of wild s*** happens to your body and face while pregnant. It’s out of our control.”

New season of Keeping Up starts tomorrow!! #KUWTK 9/8c RT if you’re excited! KUWTK Sundays are back ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4njf2y3HFr — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 4, 2018

The star went on: “Most people don’t have to film during an entire pregnancy so just watch the show and be kind about my growing body and lips.

“Pregnant women should be off limits.”

Kardashian welcomed True in April. The baby is her first child with professional basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

- Press Association