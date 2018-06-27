Khloe Kardashian ‘tripping out’ after seeing her Madame Tussauds figure

Khloe Kardashian was left “tripping out” after seeing her Madame Tussauds figure in Las Vegas.

The reality TV star will celebrate her 34th birthday on June 27 and to mark the occasion she has been honoured with her own life-size statue.

The instantly recognisable sculpture has Kardashian wearing a pair of high-waisted jeans, a black lace bodysuit and a pair of black Christian Louboutin stilettos.

The figure is posed against a pink and white floral background.

This is tripping me out!!!! @TussaudsVegas You guys did such a great job!!! https://t.co/VwzzcaThCs — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 26, 2018

Kardashian was impressed by its likeness, tweeting: “This is tripping me out!!!! @TussaudsVegas You guys did such a great job!!!”

Tussauds had earlier tweeted: “Keeping it classy with @khloekardashian!”

On Tuesday, Kardashian hit back at a fan who called her a “hypocrite” for standing by her partner Tristan Thompson, 27, after he allegedly cheated on her while she was pregnant.

Kardashian and Thompson’s daughter True was born in Ohio on April 12.

