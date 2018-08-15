Khloe Kardashian shares sweet image of True and her cousin

Khloe Kardashian has shared an adorable picture of her niece taking pictures of her four-month-old daughter, True.

The sweet picture posted on Instagram shows True sitting in a baby seat in a child’s pink bedroom with six-year-old Penelope, daughter of Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, perched in front of her.

Penelope has a camera in her hand to get some snaps of her baby cousin.

These are the moments I’ve been waiting for!!! 😍😍😍 how blessed am I?!?! P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model lol (she sort of had no choice) A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 15, 2018 at 9:47am PDT

“These are the moments I’ve been waiting for!!!” wrote Khloe.

“How blessed am I?!?!

“P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model lol (she sort of had no choice).”

