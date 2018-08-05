Khloe Kardashian shares new picture of baby True

Khloe Kardashian has posted an adorable new picture of her daughter True.

The reality TV star, 34, welcomed her first child with professional basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, in April.

On Sunday, Kardashian shared a snap showing True relaxing in a white dress.

She captioned the image, shared with her 77 million Instagram followers: “My life.”

Kardashian’s sisters, Kim and Kourtney, both commented on the picture.

Kim wrote, “Cutie baby!!!!! I love her”, while Kourtney said, “Oh wow my little angel niece”.

As Khloe prepared to give birth in April, reports emerged Thompson had cheated.

The alleged infidelity will be addressed on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which returns on Sunday.

- Press Association
