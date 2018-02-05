Khloe Kardashian shares Kylie Jenner pregnancy picture after baby news

Khloe Kardashian has shared a snap of her sister’s pregnancy “bump” – after Kylie Jenner revealed she had given birth to a baby girl.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Jenner, 20, had been keeping her pregnancy a secret from fans but on Sunday confirmed that she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed a daughter, their first child, on February 1.

Kardashian, who is seven months pregnant herself, shared, for the first time, a snap on Instagram of the siblings wearing crop tops and holding their baby bumps.

Kardashian wrote: “My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been! I’ll miss you bumping along with me.

“Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it.”

She wrote: “God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama. Love big mama.”

She also called her younger sister “cute mommy”.

Jenner announced the birth on Twitter, writing: “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark… I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner shared a link to a moving video documenting Jenner’s pregnancy and wrote: “God is SO good!!

“I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!”

Her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, who welcomed daughter Chicago in January, tweeted heart emojis.

Chicago made her screen debut with a brief appearance in Jenner’s video.

Fans have also been sharing their feelings after the happy news.

Many said they were left in tears at the video, which was captioned “To our daughter” and documented everything from Jenner finding out she was expecting to giving birth.

One posted on Twitter: “@KylieJenner guurl you just made me cry with that video…Im so so so happy for you and proud of you for the decision you made!! YOU’RE GONNA BE A AMAZING MOM!!”

“If you didn’t cry through Kylie Jenners video then you must have a heart of stone #streaming,” said another.

One gushed: “#Kylie having her baby sent pure happiness into my life. I cried during the entire video & I am so happy for her. Peace and love to them.”

One person tweeted that it was “the most pure, beautiful, overwhelmingly emotional announcement in a while”.

Jenner and Scott have yet to announce the name of their new arrival.