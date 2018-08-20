Khloe Kardashian says her baby’s thighs are ‘my weakness’

Khloe Kardashian said her daughter True’s “chunky thighs are my weakness” as she shared a new picture of the four-month-old.

The adorable snap posted on Instagram shows the baby in a colourful dress with a pink bow around her head.

“Hi my sweet True!!” wrote Kardashian.

“Her chunky thighs are my weakness.”

The star added a string of hearts in eyes emojis to her message.

The reality TV star, 34, welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, professional basketball player Tristan Thompson, 27, in April.

- Press Association