Khloe Kardashian says her baby’s thighs are ‘my weakness’
20/08/2018 - 19:05:35Back to Heathrow Showbiz Home
Khloe Kardashian said her daughter True’s “chunky thighs are my weakness” as she shared a new picture of the four-month-old.
The adorable snap posted on Instagram shows the baby in a colourful dress with a pink bow around her head.
“Hi my sweet True!!” wrote Kardashian.
“Her chunky thighs are my weakness.”
The star added a string of hearts in eyes emojis to her message.
The reality TV star, 34, welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, professional basketball player Tristan Thompson, 27, in April.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here