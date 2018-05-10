Khloe Kardashian posts adorable message about ‘sweet peanut’ True
New mother Khloe Kardashian has shared an adorable tribute to her daughter a month after giving birth.
The reality TV star, 33, welcomed baby True last month, her first child with her basketballer boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
Now, as Khloe prepares to celebrate a month with her child, she has posted a loving message about the little girl.
She tweeted: “I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time.
“Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut.”
She then added: “I love you thank you for the sweet love to baby True. Night night babes.”
- Press Association
