Khloe Kardashian pays glowing tribute to her brother Rob

Khloe Kardashian has paid a glowing tribute to her little brother Rob and said he reminds her of their late father.

Rob, 31, is the youngest of the famous Kardashian siblings and became a father in November 2016 when he welcomed baby Dream to the world with his now ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

And Khloe, 33, who earlier this year welcomed her first child, a daughter named True, has been impressed by how he has adapted to fatherhood.

Happy birthday Rob!!!! This year is YOURS! I can’t wait to see all you conquer! Seeing you as a father has been so rewarding! You’re an incredible father, brother and friend! I can’t wait to raise our daughters together! I love you Bob 💙 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 17, 2018 at 5:18pm PDT

In a post on her app, Khloe wrote: “My brother Rob is like my father in so many ways – his sense of humor, silly nature, the way he loves and respects family.

“But, seeing him as a father has been beautiful! My dad would do anything for his kids and my brother is the same way for Dream.

“I’m so proud of him! All he wants to do is make his daughter happy and give her unconditional love.”

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

Khloe and Rob’s father, also named Robert, was a well known lawyer who worked on the OJ Simpson case and passed away in 2003.

The pair are the younger siblings of Kourtney, 39, and Kim, 37, as well as half-siblings to Kendall and Kylie Jenner, with whom they share a mother, Kris Jenner.

- Press Association