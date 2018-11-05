Khloe Kardashian opens up on giving birth to baby True amid ‘cheating’ scandal

Khloe Kardashian has explained why she wanted Tristan Thompson to be in the delivery room while she gave birth to their first daughter days after he allegedly cheated.

As the reality TV star was preparing to welcome baby True in April, reports surfaced her basketball player boyfriend had been involved with other women.

The fallout was caught by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras and the episode aired in the US on Sunday.

It showed Khloe’s sisters – Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie – finding out about the alleged infidelity online while she was pregnant in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kylie was the one to break the news. Despite the controversy, Khloe still allowed Thompson to be present while she gave birth because she wanted “positive energy” for her daughter.

After the episode aired, she tweeted: “I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she’s older.

“I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc. I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness! Babies feel energy!

“I know this! I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could. My only thought was about the birth of my daughter. I wasn’t going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & strong for True.

“I waited for this day for so many years! I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn’t believe that this would ever happen to me but I’m still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed.”

Before the episode aired, Khloe, 34, said her “heart is racing” and added “you may forgive but forgetting is not possible”.

She also gave fans a hint into her reaction to the alleged cheating. Thompson, 27, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the couple were in the city when the scandal broke.

Khloe said: “Oh well thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was 9 months pregnant.”- Press Association