Khloe Kardashian: I was tested time and time again in 2018

Khloe Kardashian has said she was “tested time and time again” in 2018 as she reflected on a challenging year.

The reality star welcomed her first child in April, shortly after learning that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson had been unfaithful.

Sharing a video montage of pictures from the year, which features many shots of eight-month-old daughter True but very few of Thompson, she wrote on Instagram: “2018 was a roller coaster of emotions.

“My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high.

“This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again.

“I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!!

“This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with. I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it.

“Life does not always go as planned, but the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity.

“The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world!”

She added: “True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing- my greatest gift!! There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!!

“Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True.”

In spite of their tumultuous year, Kardashian and Thompson remain a couple and spent New Year’s Eve together, celebrating at a nightclub in Cleveland, Ohio. (Instagram)

She shared pictures of them together on her Instagram story and they even kissed in front of the crowd at midnight.

