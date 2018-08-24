Khloe Kardashian hits back at fan who criticised her over car gift for baby True

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at a fan who accused her of “embedding materialism” into her daughter after she was gifted a toy car.

Kardashian, 34, welcomed baby True in April with her professional basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

On Thursday, she shared a picture with her 78 million Instagram followers showing the child seated in a toy Bentley car with a pink bow on the bonnet while cuddling up to a giant teddy bear.

The mini vehicle was a gift from Kardashian’s friend, the model Kimora Lee Simmons.

Kardashian captioned the post: “I’m not sure what’s cuter, the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True’s cheeks and smile. Thank you Auntie Kimora and family for the precious gift!”

But one of her followers commented on the picture and accused her of “embedding materialism in (True’s) brain” with the car before adding she should be reading the bible.

Kardashian responded by saying she reads True bible stories every day, adding: “She’s a baby who received a beautiful sweet gift and I was SOOO excited to put her in it and take a picture! I’m enjoying every single moment I can with my sweet angel! The angel GOD gave me!”

Simmons also bought similar presents for Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, and Kim Kardashian West’s youngest daughter, Chicago.

