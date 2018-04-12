Khloe Kardashian ‘gives birth to baby girl’

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to her first child, according to reports.

The reality star previously revealed she was expecting a baby girl with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

We are ready whenever you are little mama 🦋 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 9, 2018 at 6:24am PDT

A source confirmed the birth to E! News, which broadcasts the Kardashian family’s slate of reality shows.

Kardashian, 33, did not publicly confirm she was expecting until she was almost six months pregnant.

Mommy and Daddy 📸 @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

She eventually shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, saying it was her “greatest dream realised”.

She delivered the little girl early on Thursday morning local time, at a hospital outside Cleveland, Ohio, according to TMZ.

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 20, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

Her sisters Kim and Kourtney, her mother Kris Jenner and her best friend and former Celebrity Big Brother star Malika Haqq were also reportedly present, alongside Thompson.