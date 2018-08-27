Kevin Smith loses 51lb in six months since heart attack

Film-maker Kevin Smith has announced he has lost 51lb just six months after suffering a heart attack.

The actor, director and producer had a heart attack in February when he was due to perform a show, and later told fans he would not be alive if he had not cancelled his performance and gone to hospital.

He has now posted pictures on Instagram showing his weight loss, telling followers he was “ecstatic” to have shed the excess pounds.

“This @weightwatchersAmbassador is thrilled to announce that I’VE LOST 51 POUNDS!” he said.

“Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I’d had the night before.

“When I went to my Doctor a week later, she told me ‘The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds.’

“Half a year later, I can report that I followed Doctor’s orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205.

“This is the lightest I’ve been since high school!

“My hope now is I can slowly lose another 10 with #weightwatchers and get down to my birth weight of 195! But for now, I’m ecstatic to have reached this chunky milestone!”

Smith, 48, thanked his daughter Harley Quinn Smith, “the little vegan astronaut who explored this meatless/milkless galaxy ahead of me, leading by example”.

“Since I never wanted to see the inside of a hospital ever again, I simply copied the Kid,” he said.

“So this wasn’t a diet: these results came from a total lifestyle change of eating solely plant-based foods (which is tough because I hate vegetables).

“But mostly, I wanna thank all of you as well – for the kind and encouraging words along the way.

“Never underestimate the power of positive feedback: you folks telling me I looked better or healthier helped me stick with it. An encouraging word can really make a difference in someone’s life and your compliments kept me going! And just look where I went!”

- Press Association