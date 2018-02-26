Kevin Smith: I nearly died of massive heart attack

Clerks filmmaker Kevin Smith has said he nearly died of a “massive heart attack”.

The actor, director and producer, 47, said he would not still be alive if he had not gone to hospital.

He wrote on Twitter: “After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

“The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”).

“If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

He also shared a wide-eyed selfie from his hospital bed, in which he can be seen wearing a surgical gown with tubes running down his face and across his chest.

Smith had been due to perform two shows at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California, on February 25, at 6pm and 9pm.

The Kevin Smith Live! show was billed as: “Silent but deadly, Kevin Smith tells long-ass stories that aim to amuse.

“If you like your comedy by the pound, you can’t go wrong with this yapping fool from TV’s Comic Book Men as he talks about life, comic books, movies and more!”