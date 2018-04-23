Kevin Smith: Heart attack was best thing that ever happened to me

Filmmaker Kevin Smith has described a heart attack he suffered two months ago as the best thing that could have happened to him.

The writer and director, who rose to prominence with films including Clerks and Mallrats, made the claim in his first interview since his health scare on US network NBC’s morning programme TODAY.

Smith, 47, suffered the attack while he was recording a television programme in California on February 25. The type of attack he had is known colloquially by medics as a “widow-maker” due to its low survival rate.

I'm about to be on the @todayshow at 8am-ish! Gonna talk aboot my heart attack & my @showtime special & other stuff with these fine folks so if you're not tired of hearing me blab yet, tune in right now!

He revealed to TODAY presenters Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin that he has lost 32 pounds after following doctors’ advice to make lifestyle changes.

He said “I feel great. Honestly the heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to me.

“It made sense, none of the blood was going through there for who knows how long. I had 100 percent blockage, so I wasn’t getting proper oxygen. So now I feel great.”

Same dude, different day. Pic on the left, is from nearly 10 years ago, at Zack & Miri premiere. Pic on the right is minutes ago. I was in Manhattan yesterday – a city that's legendary for it's amazing variety of food and eating options, where you could dine out here every night your entire life and never have to eat at the same restaurant twice. It's a land of food glorious food… but I'm on a diet. So even though they served what looked like an amazing buttercream cake at the @amc_tv event I went to last night, I didn't indulge. And next time I gotta stare down a meal the old me would've inhaled, I'll look at these two images of me out on control and me under control. It'll help keep the cake on the plate instead of in my maw.

Speaking about his weight loss, Smith said he had been advised by doctors to lose 50 pounds.

He revealed he had been following a plant-based diet to reduce cholesterol and he also been made a Weight Watchers ambassador.

He said “This is the weight I was when I met my wife. This is a good weight to be at. Last time I weighed this little, I scored big time.”

The comedy writer said he had not realised he was having a heart attack until he was in the operating theatre for surgery.

He said: “I was talking the whole operation. They (The doctor) told me later on ‘You’re very chatty’.

“It didn’t feel like I was having a heart attack, I didn’t recognise that it was happening.

“But as they (surgeons) went up inside me and opened up that vein, suddenly I just breathed and felt a world better.”