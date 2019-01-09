Kevin Hart says he is ‘done’ with Oscars conversation

Kevin Hart has said he is “over” talking about whether or not he will host the Oscars.

The comedian and actor was named as host for next month’s Academy Awards in December, but he swiftly pulled out when offensive tweets, originally posted between 2009 and 2011, resurfaced.

Hart, 39, initially rejected the Academy’s demand he apologise, arguing that he previously said sorry when the offending tweets first emerged, before apologising again to the LGBT community and standing down as presenter of the ceremony.

"I want everybody to know I'm done with it...I'm not addressing it anymore..."@KevinHart4real on the #Oscars controversy and backlash over past homophobic comments, jokes and tweets: https://t.co/H7qgNuSWji pic.twitter.com/9ivjnrbMut — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 9, 2019

Earlier this week, he was urged by US chat show host Ellen DeGeneres to reconsider his decision to stand down from the Oscars, prompting speculation that he may change his mind.

Hart also issued another apology during his Sirius XM radio show this week, apologising to the LGBT community once more.

During an interview on US TV programme Good Morning America, Hart said he is “over it” when probed on the subject.

He said: “I’m done with it, it gets no more energy from me and that’s why I said it’s the last time I’m addressing this. There is no more conversation about it.

“I’m literally over that. I’m over the moment … if it’s accepted, great, and if it’s not, it’s nothing I can control.

“I’m not saying how I’ve changed anymore, I’m giving no more explanation of who I am, I’ve done it.

“I’ve done it several times and I’ve tweeted it, I’ve talked about it when I went on Ellen and on the radio show – I’m just done.”

Commenting on the backlash around the support he received from openly gay chat show host DeGeneres, Hart said: “It shows me that there is no ending to it.

“If you keep feeding this energy, then it’s going to grow.”

He added: “I am not hosting the Oscars this year. It’s hard to predict what can happen, and I don’t want people to think there’s a thing between me and the Academy, because there isn’t.”

Hart, who is promoting his new film The Upside, said he it would be too late for him to prepare to host the ceremony, which takes place on February 24.

The Academy has yet to name a replacement host for the event.

