Kevin Hart proves his stand-up comedy skills in adorable video with his baby son

Kevin Hart proved his comedy skills in an adorable video with his baby son.

The stand-up comic posted a clip of himself bouncing six-month-old Kenzo Kash on his chest.

Kenzo Kash giggles as Hart, 38, playfully moves his head towards him.

Zo thinks his daddy is hilarious 😂😂😂😂 Stand up comedy game is strong…. #daddyduties #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on May 10, 2018 at 7:48pm PDT

The video has been ‘liked’ more than 100,000 times.

Actor and comedian Hart, from Philadelphia, and his wife Eniko Parrish welcomed Kenzo Kash to the world in November last year.

Two weeks after the child was born, Hart shared a picture Parrish cradling the baby.

#WCW …So awesome!!!! #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 6, 2017 at 5:11pm PST

- Press Association