Kevin Hart and Khloe Kardashian attempt goat yoga for new fitness show

Khloe Kardashian has spoken about her passion for fitness as she attempted goat yoga with comedian Kevin Hart.

The pair embraced the fitness trend for an episode of Hart’s new YouTube series What The Fit, in which he tests alternative exercise classes with celebrity friends.

✨Sometimes it's hard for me to post these transformation posts only because I can't imagine my life being this unhealthy again. Never would I ever consider myself fat, But I would consider myself unhealthy mentally/physically and not knowing my true value. Mind, body and soul. For me, my transformation journey started from within. I needed to heal myself from the inside out. Once I started putting myself first, everything started falling into place. My life transformed a few years ago when I made the decision to stop existing and start living. I decided when I was ready regardless of what anybody else was saying about me. Regardless of the pressures. I had to do this on my terms or I knew it wouldn't last. It's ok to take the control back. Choose your life. Don't let anybody else decide for you! We are no victims to life but we can become victims and prisoners to the people that we choose to surround ourselves with if we allow them to break us and consume us. Never be afraid to put yourself first! Never choose comfort over your own well-being! Never forget that fate loves the fearless! Today's wisdom was yesterday's pain. Tomorrow's happiness is today's bravery! I am so proud of myself for being stronger than I've ever been-mind body and soul. I am even prouder of myself that I've been able to maintain a healthy lifestyle for so many years. I broke that cycle and I'm happier than I have ever been! You can do this!! Start from within and nothing can stop you. Elevate yourself- mind body and soul ✨ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 7, 2018 at 7:39am PST



Kardashian, who hosts makeover show Revenge Body, explained to Hart how she came to be enthusiastic about exercise.

She said: “For me, it was something that I was able to control. And I didn’t realise how good it felt to be in control of your own body.

“It was an hour I could zone everyone out. I’m clear-headed, I could listen to music and I’m just like, by myself and I’m just allowed to be me.”

Because we got taco 🌮 Tuesday tonight! Follow my snap for more: khloekardashian A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Ahead of the class, Hart tells Kardashian, who is currently pregnant with her first child: “Let’s embrace the weird.”

However, during the class the comedian is left horrified when the goats relieve themselves near his mat.

He says: “There’s no respect for anybody’s property or nothing with these goats.

“At some point we have to acknowledge what’s going on.”

No no no no no. Nope. No thank you. 👀 Don’t miss goats staring deep into the souls of @KevinHart4Real and @KhloeKardashian on #WhatTheFit THURSDAY! Only on @LOLNetwork channel on @YouTube A post shared by What The Fit (@whatthefit) on Mar 28, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

When a goat climbs on his back as he attempts a table top yoga pose, he expresses alarm that it may be eating his hair.

The new YouTube series sees Hart attempt a variety of exercise classes. He has previously tried roller fitness with Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish.