Kesha vows to ‘love myself’ after posting make-up-free selfie

Kesha vowed to “love myself” after posting a make-up-free selfie showing off her freckles.

The pop star, 31, posted a close-up picture to Instagram revealing her freckled face and said she planned to embrace her imperfections.

Kesha wrote: “This year my resolution is to love myself… just as I am, all f***** up and imperfect and whatever else. And to let my freckles liiiiiiiive.”

Comedian Amy Schumer commented: “You are so gorgeous!”

After Kesha shared her freckly complexion, fans responded by posting their own make-up-free selfies, with one writing: “Girl I love your freckles I so wish I was younger When you debuted cause I’ve spent years getting rid of mine cause I was bullied for them! Now I miss my freckles.”

Another said: “Freckles are literally so pretty, I love mine and even when I hated the way I looked the one thing I liked about my body were my freckles. Lucky I learned to love myself and my body.”

American singer Kesha rose to fame 2009 following the success of her album Animal, which featured the singles Your Love Is My Drug, Tik Tok and Blah Blah Blah.

