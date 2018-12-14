Kendall Jenner ‘world’s highest-paid model’

Kendall Jenner is the world’s highest-paid model, according to Forbes magazine.

The 23-year-old star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians made 22.5 million US dollars in the 12 months to June, Forbes said.

Her wealth is said to have been generated from contracts with Estee Lauder, Adidas and Calvin Klein, among others. Forbes magazine has named Kendall Jenner as the world’s highest-paid model (Ian West/PA)

She beat fellow supermodel Karlie Kloss to top spot on the magazine’s list.

Kloss is said to have earned 13 million US dollars after capitalising on her hefty social media presence and signing lucrative deals with brands including Swarovski.

The top 10 highest-paid models in the world reportedly made a combined 113 million US dollars between June 1 2017 and June 1 2018, a slight rise from the previous year.

Forbes’ top 10 includes two British stars, with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in joint third on 11.5 million US dollars and Cara Delevingne in joint fifth on 10 million US dollars. Cara Delevingne has been named as one of the best-paid models in the world by Forbes magazine (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Chrissy Teigen tied with Huntington-Whiteley and Gisele Bundchen matched Delevingne. Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid both make the top 10, which is rounded out by Joan Smalls and Doutzen Kroes.

Despite Kendall topping the list of high earners in the modelling world, her pot paled in comparison to that of her younger sister Kylie, according to Forbes.

They calculate the 21-year-old made an estimated 166.5 million US dollars over the same time period, largely thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics makeup brand.

Forbes calculates the figures – which it says are pre-tax – by looking at income from cosmetics, fragrance and other contracts.

It uses estimates built by interviewing managers, agents, brand executives and industry experts.

- Press Association