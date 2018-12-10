Kendall Jenner leaves little to the imagination at Fashion Awards

Kendall Jenner commanded attention as she arrived at the Fashion Awards in London in a sheer dress that left little to the imagination.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked breathtaking in the floor-length gold dress, which left one of her legs bare. Kendall Jenner (Ian West/PA)

The stunning gown was made of a filmy, semi-sheer material which barely concealed Jenner’s assets.

She was joined by several fellow models at the glitzy event. Kendall Jenner (Ian West/PA)

Catwalk queen Alek Wek’s dress also turned heads, as it featured a huge pink bow that trailed behind her down the red carpet. Alek Wek (Ian West/PA)

Jerry Hall was accompanied by daughter Elizabeth Jagger.

Hall was smart in black while Jagger stood out in a red dress. Elizabeth Jagger and Jerry Hall (Ian West/PA)

There as another mother-daughter combo on the carpet, as Cindy Crawford was joined by daughter Kaia Gerber, one of the models of the moment.

Crawford was picture perfect in an elegant off-the-shoulder black dress, while Gerber dazzled in a black and silver number that featured cut outs over the arms and bodice. Cindy Crawford (Ian West/PA)

Kaia Gerber (Ian West/PA)

Spice Girl turned designer Victoria Beckham wore a black outfit with her hair up to show off the interesting neckline.

She walked the red carpet with husband David and their oldest son Brooklyn. Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham (Ian West/PA)

The event attracted stars from the music and acting worlds as well as those from the world of fashion.

Rita Ora was less flashy than usual in a sophisticated red and black patterned suit, while fellow singer Paloma Faith stood out in a frothy pink concoction with plenty of layers. Rita Ora (Ian West/PA)

Paloma Faith (Ian West/PA)

Actress Carey Mulligan was serene in a white dress with black spots and Rosamund Pike was stylish in a long black jacket. Carey Mulligan (Ian West/PA)

Rosamund Pike (Ian West/PA)

The event was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

- Press Association