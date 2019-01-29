Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and others may be subpoenaed over Fyre Festival

Kyle Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and others are to be subpoenaed over Fyre Festival payments according to documents obtained by E! News.

The models may have to testify as part of an investigation into the festival, founded by Billy McFarland, that scammed thousands of people out of their money.

According to Billboard, bankruptcy trustee Gregory Messer is looking into what happened to the $11.3m paid out by McFarland leading up to the festival.

The celebrities were featured in a recently released Netflix documentary about the festival and the fraud surrounding it.

Hailey Bieber in the Fyre Festival promotional video. Credit: Fyre Festival Youtube.

Messer reportedly says that $1.2m was paid to an agency representing Jenner, Hadid and Bieber.

Messer is also reportedly looking into a $250,000 payment that was made to Jenner, who used her social media platform to promote the festival.

McFarland is currently serving a six-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to multiple counts of fraud.