Kendall becomes first contestant to be dumped off Love Island

Kendall Rae Knight has become the first contestant to be dumped from this year’s series of Love Island, after her partner Adam Collard decided to couple up with lawyer Rosie Williams.

As he announced his decision Collard said he had chosen Williams because he was “attracted to her from the moment he saw her” and he felt he had not given her enough of a chance.

After making his choice Collard said in the diary room: “I care about Kendall and how she feels but I can’t see me and her moving forward down the line, so it was the right decision.”

Kendall's the first girl to be dumped from the Island! 🙁 Do you think Adam made the right choice? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HKb63K3Hmo — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 8, 2018

Rae Wright said she was “gutted” to be dumped from the villa first and she had not had the chance to find a partner she wanted.

During the recoupling, Wes Nelson chose to stay with his partner, flight attendant Laura Anderson.

A&E doctor Alex George also decided to stick with his original partner, West End performer Samira Mighty.

Salesman Jack Fincham chose to stay with Dani Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer.

Student Niall Aslam, who was originally put together with Rae Wright, opted to partner up with bar tender and aspiring actress Georgia Steel.

Model Eyal Booker chose to stay partnered up with fellow model Hayley Hughes.

Following the results of the recoupling, viewers were told that three new contestants will be entering the villa on Sunday night.

When one Islander leaves, there's another three banging on the door... Meet Charlie, Megan and Josh, coming to #LoveIsland this Sunday night on @itv2! 🌴 pic.twitter.com/pOOyXgz4cS — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 8, 2018

In three short interview clips, fans were introduced to two male contestants and one female.

The new contestants will be Charlie, 23, from Plymouth, Megan, 24, from Essex and Josh, 26, from London.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

- Press Association