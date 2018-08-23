Ken Jeong: Crazy Rich Asians set was first movie I could feel myself

Ken Jeong has said Crazy Rich Asians was the first movie set where he could “feel myself”.

The comedian and actor, who has appeared in films including Knocked Up, The Hangover and Role Models, plays a wealthy father in Crazy Rich Asians, which features the first all-Asian cast in a major Hollywood movie in 25 years.

Jeong, an American of South Korean descent, described being on set as “very special”.

The 49-year-old told the Press Association: “It was fun because this is the first movie set I have ever been on where I could feel so myself on many levels.

“It’s the first all-Asian cast in a major studio movie in 25 years so from an actor’s standpoint, even if I did not know somebody or if I met them for the first time, I felt like I knew them and there’s a difference I’ve never felt before on a movie set.

“It was very, very special.”

He said the final scene of Crazy Rich Asians, which also stars Constance Wu and British–Malaysian actor Henry Golding, was “celebratory”, adding: “It was so much fun, I did not want it to end”.

