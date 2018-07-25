Kelly Osbourne: People need to show love for Demi Lovato

Kelly Osbourne has urged fans of Demi Lovato to “show love and pray for her” after reports emerged she has suffered a suspected overdose.

The TV star, who knows the singer, spoke about her own experiences with addiction and said people need to show support for the musician, who has spoken openly about her battle with alcohol and substance abuse.

Osbourne told ITV’s Loose Women: “I will never speak on behalf of Demi because that wouldn’t be right.

Demi Lovato is reportedly in hospital (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I can only share about what I’ve been through and what I know from myself. Relapse is one of the hardest things we face as an open addict who has gone through the programme and turned their life around.

“People need to know rehab doesn’t fix you, it just helps you to get yourself on the right track. You’re never fixed. You spend your whole, entire life doing everything you can to never pick up and use again.

“The sad part about addiction, it does not discriminate. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, what you believe in. it takes hold of anyone and everyone if it can.

“It’s an obsessive compulsive disorder, it’s mental health, it’s something that I believe I was born with. I was doing things from such a young age that weren’t normal.

Thank you @KellyOsbourne for talking so openly about your battle with addiction. We have helplines available here > https://t.co/hP4wIpv6iE pic.twitter.com/Tm56oFd6mC — Loose Women (@loosewomen) July 25, 2018

“I reached a spiritual low, I was so unbelievably miserable, I didn’t care if I lived any more or not. I didn’t care what happened to me, I didn’t care who I woke up next to. I just didn’t care about anything.”

Osbourne said she believed she would die if she did not get help, adding: “I decided that I wanted to live, that life is worth living and that I have an incredible family and friends and why am I allowing myself to be so miserable?

“Every day I fight to stay clean. I fight and do whatever I have to do to be a better person.

“I am so comfortable being numb and numbing myself. I never did drugs to party. I did drugs because I hate feeling… even if it was good things and happy, I didn’t think I deserved it.”

Speaking about Lovato, she said: “There’s no such thing as embarrassment when you’re an addict. You skip that and go straight to shame. You shame yourself so hardcore.

“I can’t imagine what Demi’s going through right now even though I know what it’s like to have the whole world talk about you in your most vulnerable state.

“People need to just show love and pray for her and know that it’s OK, just get back on track again.”

- Press Association