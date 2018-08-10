Kelly Osbourne celebrates a year sobriety in touching Instagram post
10/08/2018 - 09:49:00Back to TV Showbiz Home
Kelly Osbourne has announced she’s one year sober in a sweet Instagram post.
Osbourne declared this last year as being, “.. one of the hardest years of my life.”
Osbourne wrote how life had become too tough to handle and how she began to self-medicate as a result.
Kelly added that she felt she needed to “take a step out of the public eye” and give herself a chance to figure out who she was “without a camera in my face.”
The star said how something had to give and how she has spent the last year "working on my mind body and soul."
The 33-year-old publicly credited her brother, Jack Osbourne, with helping her through the adversity when he "answered the phone" during a tough time and helped his sis into a full year of sobriety.
Join the conversation - comment here