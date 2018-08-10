Kelly Osbourne celebrates a year sobriety in touching Instagram post

Kelly Osbourne has announced she’s one year sober in a sweet Instagram post.

Osbourne declared this last year as being, “.. one of the hardest years of my life.”

A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Aug 9, 2018 at 12:44pm PDT

Osbourne wrote how life had become too tough to handle and how she began to self-medicate as a result.

Kelly added that she felt she needed to “take a step out of the public eye” and give herself a chance to figure out who she was “without a camera in my face.”

The star said how something had to give and how she has spent the last year "working on my mind body and soul."

The 33-year-old publicly credited her brother, Jack Osbourne, with helping her through the adversity when he "answered the phone" during a tough time and helped his sis into a full year of sobriety.