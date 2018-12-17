Keira Knightley makes bold fashion choice for Bafta event
Keira Knightley showed off her sense of style as she hit the red carpet in London in a dramatic dress covered in roses.
British actress – who was discussing her career at a Life In Pictures event hosted by Bafta – looked stunning in the long dress, which was red and covered in a flower print with a ruffle at the bottom.
The full sleeves were in a deep shade of maroon, and had a slightly different rose pattern.
Knightley, 33, wore her brunette hair loose over her shoulders.
Her look was completed by flat black pumps and simple make-up.
Bafta: A Life In Pictures is a long-running series of onstage interviews in which some of the film world’s leading talents share insights into the experiences that helped them develop their craft.
- Press Association
