Katy Perry had ‘situational depression’ after negative reaction to latest album

Katy Perry has revealed she suffered from depression following a mixed reaction to her latest album.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, the 33-year-old singer told how she was disappointed with the negative reviews for 2017’s Witness and ended up visiting a “personal growth retreat” in California.

Witness peaked at number six in the UK album charts while her two previous efforts, Prism and Teenage Dream, both reached number one.

Katy Perry battled depression after her latest album received mixed reviews (Ian West/PA)

She told the magazine: “I have had bouts of situational depression and my heart was broken last year because, unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public and the public didn’t react in the way I had expected to, which broke my heart.

“Music is my first love and I think it was the universe saying: ‘Okay, you speak all of this language about self-love and authenticity, but we are going to put you through another test and take away any kind of validating “blankie”. Then we’ll see how much you do truly love yourself’.”

Perry, who is dating British actor Orlando Bloom, 41, said she is now doing better and the struggles gave her “a wholeness I never had”.

Katy Perry has spoken of her mental health troubles in the past, revealing she had had suicidal thoughts (PA)

She added: “It gave me a new foundation. It’s not just a material foundation: it’s a soul foundation.”

The Firework singer has spoken previously about her mental health and in June last year told how she had experienced suicidal thoughts.

She said: “I wrote a song about it. I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed. You can be right or you can be loved. I just want to be loved.”

