Katy Perry confirms American Idol return

Katy Perry has confirmed she will return as a judge for another series of American Idol.

She will rejoin the panel on the singing show alongside Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest.

She wrote on Twitter: “Y’ALL! I’m having TWO much fun to stop now… so why don’t we keep it going!?

“EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE that @lukebryanofficial, @lionelrichie, @ryanseacrest and yours truly will be BACK with another season of #AmericanIdol on @ABCnetwork.”

Perry, Richie and Bryan joined the show last year when it was announced it would be rebooted on a different channel.

Richie wrote on Twitter: “YES! Let’s do it again! Excited for this journey to continue…” adding a video of him dancing with Perry and Bryan.

There are currently seven hopefuls left in the running to be named the winner of American Idol.

The show is available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

