Katie Price to run London Marathon following mother’s lung disease diagnosis

Former glamour model Katie Price is to run the London Marathon.

The Loose Women star, 39, will take on the 26-mile challenge as part of a fundraising drive for the British Lung Foundation who have supported Price’s mother after she was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) – the same disease which killed Keith Chegwin – last year.

Price will pound London’s streets on April 22 alongside around 40,000 other runners in the gruelling event.

She described it as a challenge, but added: “It is nothing compared to what my mum and others living with IPF and other lung conditions go through every day.”

Katie’s mother, Amy Price suffers from IPF (Gareth Fuller/PA)

IPF causes fibrosis, or scarring of the lungs, which makes them stiffer, so it is difficult to breathe, according to the British Lung Foundation.

Around 6,000 people a year suffer from the disease, which worsens over time. Its cause is unknown and there is no cure.

Price added: “My mum means the world to me and the news of her diagnosis was a huge shock.

“I am proud to be running the London Marathon to raise awareness and vital funds for the British Lung Foundation. One in five people in the UK are affected by lung disease and millions more are at risk.”

Her mother, Amy, 64, said: “It took far too long for my diagnosis to be confirmed as IPF – in fact it was over five years of going backwards and forwards to different doctors.

“Awareness of IPF is vital. Many people have never heard of the condition until they are diagnosed with it. This needs to change.

“I am so proud of Katie and her fundraising effort.”

Katie Lyall, fundraising manager for the BLF, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Katie and her family for all their fantastic support.

“It’s thanks to the amazing fundraising efforts of people like Katie that we can continue funding life-saving research and provide support for people affected by lung disease, their loved ones and carers.”