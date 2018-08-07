Katie Price expected in court over bankruptcy application

Katie Price is expected to appear at the UK High Court over a bankruptcy application.

The case for the ex-glamour model, formerly known as Jordan, is listed at the Rolls Building in London, which is part of the High Court.

Katie Price and Kieran Hayler (Ian West/PA)

Price, 40, has tied the knot three times, and has recently been in the headlines over the collapse of her latest marriage to Kieran Hayler.

The former I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star was once said to be worth more than £40 million.

#KPmycrazylife on now On channel @quest_red don’t worry if your late to the party you can watch on Quest Red + 1 at 11pm ❤️ Welcome to myyyyyyyy crazy life 🤣 A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Aug 6, 2018 at 2:36pm PDT

The Sun said the mother-of-five is expected to appear at a bankruptcy hearing.

A representative for the reality TV star told the Press Association: “Katie is aware of the hearing and is working with her advisers to resolve her current financial issues.

“She hopes to be in a position to do so and reach agreement with her creditors.”

- Press Association