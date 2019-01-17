Katie Piper's inspirational 10-year challenge brings out the good side of social media

The 10-year challenge is the latest social media-based bandwagon to jump on and it's only mid-January.

The challenge is being used to showcase the changes we have gone through over the last decade and for the most part, it is bringing out the good side of social media with light-hearted observations and reflection taking over comment sections.

For some, it meant a few extra wrinkles, for others it meant entering and coming out the other end of puberty and some of us just don't seem to age at all.

But for one person, in particular, it was about embracing change and her inspirational Instagram post resonated with a lot of her followers.

Katie Piper posted an image of her inspirational journey over the last 10 years since being attacked with acid by her ex-boyfriend and an accomplice back in 2008 which left her with damage to her face and blindness in one eye.

Katie encouraged her followers to take the challenge as a chance to see ageing as a privilege and not something to feel anxious over.

She posted alongside the image: "#10yearchallenge don’t let this challenge create anxiety within you about ageing- it’s an absolute privilege. 1st pic me age 25 year of 2009 in my mums kitchen. 2nd Pic is me age 35 last week in my own kitchen 2019! #lifeisprecious #health #humanbodyisamazing"

The post on Instagram has received over 104,000 likes, with thousands of followers commenting in support of the celebrity.

Katie has shown us that social media can in fact, for the greater good.