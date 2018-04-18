Katie Holmes shares picture of Suri on her birthday

Katie Holmes has shared a new photograph of her daughter Suri on her 12th birthday.

The black and white image of Suri – Holmes’ daughter with her ex Tom Cruise – shows her with her face down, looking away from the camera.

A tiara emblazoned with the words “Happy Birthday” rests on her head and there are ribbons in her hair.

The former Dawson’s Creek star added several heart emojis to the post.

Holmes previously shared what appeared to have been a snap of the party preparations. The image showed the actress smiling as she clutched a bouquet of pink and purple balloons and was captioned: “Happy :).”

Holmes and Cruise were divorced in 2012, after more than five years of marriage.
