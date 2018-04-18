Katie Holmes shares picture of Suri on her birthday

Katie Holmes has shared a new photograph of her daughter Suri on her 12th birthday.

The black and white image of Suri – Holmes’ daughter with her ex Tom Cruise – shows her with her face down, looking away from the camera.

A tiara emblazoned with the words “Happy Birthday” rests on her head and there are ribbons in her hair.

💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 18, 2018 at 4:49am PDT

The former Dawson’s Creek star added several heart emojis to the post.

Holmes previously shared what appeared to have been a snap of the party preparations. The image showed the actress smiling as she clutched a bouquet of pink and purple balloons and was captioned: “Happy :).”

Happy ?? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 11, 2018 at 10:02pm PDT

Holmes and Cruise were divorced in 2012, after more than five years of marriage.