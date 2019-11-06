Katie Holmes says she works out with daughter Suri

Katie Holmes has revealed she sometimes works out with her 13-year-old daughter Suri.

The former Dawson’s Creek star, 40, said the pair exercise together when their routines overlap.

She told Shape magazine: “Sometimes I work out with my daughter.

“It just depends on the day. We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap.

“But I don’t force her to work out with me because I know that’s lame.”

Holmes also talked about the bond she has with Suri, whose father is her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

“I feel very blessed to have such a special daughter,” she said.

“Being her mum is absolutely the greatest gift and privilege.”