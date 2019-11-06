Katie Holmes says she works out with daughter Suri

06/11/2019 - 18:20:52Back to Heathrow Showbiz Home
Katie Holmes has revealed she sometimes works out with her 13-year-old daughter Suri.
The former Dawson’s Creek star, 40, said the pair exercise together when their routines overlap.
She told Shape magazine: “Sometimes I work out with my daughter.
Introducing our December cover star: #KatieHolmes . Her career is expanding in new directions in front of and behind the camera. She is currently directing her second film and loving every minute of it. As for her acting career, Katie is starring in the thriller Brahms: The Boy ll coming soon to theaters. Her favorite role? Being a mom to her 13-year-old daughter Suri. Head to shape.com/Katie for the daily ritual that keeps her centered, why it’s ok to be a work in progress, and her balanced approach to food. In the words of Katie, “sometimes a good hot fudge sundae goes a long way.” 🍨 . Photographed by @alexeihay Styled by @ninasterghiou Hair @djquintero Makeup @genevieveherr Manicure @enamelle Creative Director @noahdreier Photo Director and Produced by @toniloggia
“It just depends on the day. We have our routines, and occasionally they overlap.
“But I don’t force her to work out with me because I know that’s lame.”
Holmes also talked about the bond she has with Suri, whose father is her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
“I feel very blessed to have such a special daughter,” she said.
“Being her mum is absolutely the greatest gift and privilege.”