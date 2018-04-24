Katherine Jenkins ‘proud’ to announce arrival of baby son

Katherine Jenkins has announced the birth of her second child – Xander.

The opera star, 37, and husband Andrew Levitas, are already parents to daughter Aaliyah.

She shared a picture of the newborn’s hand on Twitter and wrote: “Andrew, Aaliyah and I are proud to announce the arrival of our gorgeous son Xander Robert Selwyn Levitas.

Andrew, Aaliyah and I are proud to announce the arrival of our gorgeous son Xander R.... https://t.co/NTKUyJywtx pic.twitter.com/ap93VV1mUV — Katherine Jenkins (@KathJenkins) April 24, 2018

“His middle names honour our late fathers who live on in our little ‘Defender of Men’ (Meaning of Xander).

“Our family, our home and are hearts could not be more full of love and we are incredibly grateful for the gift of being parents to these beautiful children. Cwtches to you all xxx”

Andrew and I are overjoyed that our family will be growing in 2018 with the addi.... https://t.co/m2WI0ndXlV pic.twitter.com/peqlZ4uhX8 — Katherine Jenkins (@KathJenkins) November 14, 2017

Mezzo-soprano and Songs Of Praise presenter Jenkins and Levitas, a film-maker and artist, became first-time parents in September 2015.

The couple tied the knot the previous year in a ceremony at Hampton Court Palace.