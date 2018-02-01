Katherine Heigl joins Suits cast

Katherine Heigl has joined the cast of legal drama Suits.

The Grey's Anatomy star will play the role of Samantha Wheeler, who is the newest partner of the Pearson Specter Litt law firm, and will be introduced from the 8th season of the show.

She's expected to fill the void left by Meghan Markle, who will leave the series after the end of the current season.

Patrick J Adams has confirmed he will also leave the show.

- Digital Desk