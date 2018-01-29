Kate Winslet says she made ‘poor decisions’ to work with some Hollywood men

Kate Winslet has said she has “bitter regrets” at working with some “men of power” in Hollywood.

The actress, 42, became emotional as she spoke, in the wake of the movie industry’s sexual harassment scandal, of her “poor decisions”.

The Oscar-winner stars in Woody Allen’s new film, Wonder Wheel and won an Oscar for The Reader, a film distributed by disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s company.

Woody Allen (Ian West/PA)

Allen has vehemently denied claims that he assaulted his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, in 1992, at the family’s home.

Weinstein has denied allegations of non-consensual sex.

While not naming any names, Winslet, speaking as she collected a gong at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, said: “There are directors, producers and men of power, who have for decades been awarded and applauded for their highly regarded work, by both this industry and movie-goers alike.

“Indeed, many actors have had flourishing careers due in part to roles played in their films.

“The message we received for years was that it was the highest compliment to be offered roles by these men.”

The emotional star, who paused during her speech to regain her composure, said: “As women around the world, and from all walks of life, marched last weekend, once again joining together to speak out against harassment, exploitation and abuse, I realised that I wouldn’t be able to stand here this evening and keep to myself some bitter regrets that I have at poor decisions to work with individuals with whom I wish I had not.

Harvey Weinstein (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“It has become clear to me that by not saying anything I might be adding to the anguish of many courageous women and men.”

Winslet, who refused to thank Weinstein in her 2009 Oscar acceptance speech for The Reader, was speaking after accepting, from Jude Law, the Dilys Powell Award For Excellence In Film.

Kate Winslet wins the Dilys Powelll Excellence in Film @londoncritics award, presented by Jude Law pic.twitter.com/bXIRDJvZzH — Kate Muir (@muirkate) January 28, 2018

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was the big winner at the awards, taking home three accolades including the coveted film of the year.