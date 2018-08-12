Kate Upton: Pregnancy has given me new reason to appreciate my body

Kate Upton has said being pregnant has given her “a new reason to appreciate my body”.

The model and actress is expecting her first child with husband Justin Verlander.

Sharing a picture from a lingerie photo shoot on Instagram, she wrote: “I was so sick in my first trimester and it was really hard to get through this shoot, but I’m so grateful I had such a great team around me and now I have a new reason to appreciate my body!”

I was so sick in my first trimester and it was really hard to get through this shoot, but I’m so grateful I had such a great team around me and now I have a new reason to appreciate my body! #ConfidentBeauty A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Aug 11, 2018 at 3:32pm PDT

Upton confirmed she was expecting with an Instagram post in July in which she displayed her growing baby bump beneath a red trouser suit.

She captioned the shot: “#PregnantInMiami.”

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

The couple announced their engagement when Upton showed off a ring on the red carpet at the Met Gala in 2016 and they got married in Italy in November 2017.

Upton hinted she had news to share in April 2018 when she posted a photograph on Instagram that showed her in shadow, captioned: “You’ll find out soon enough.”

- Press Association