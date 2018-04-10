Kate Nash, Hudson Taylor and more announced for Indiependence

Indiependence have announced a host of new acts to their line-up including Kate Nash, Hudson Taylor and Wyvern Lingo.

Those heading to the festival this August bank holiday will be treated to perfomances from these top acts who will join headliners Primal Scream, Walking on Cars, Jake Bugg, Cast, Sigala and Le Galaxie.

Kate Nash's 'Foundations' remains one of the biggest hits of the noughties. She released her latest album, 'Yesterday Was Forever' two weeks ago.

Nash recently appeared in the hit Netflix series, GLOW and will feature in the second season which is expected to be released this summer.

Irish favourites Hudson Taylor and Wyvern Lingo take to the stage at Deer Farm in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork as will London four-piece Stereo Honey.

INDIE18 has also revealed the introduction of the new Urban Village stage which will feature some of the best up-and-coming Irish hip hop and urban artists.

Already announced for the new stage are Mango X Mathman, Kojaque, Tebi Rex, Erica Cody, Jay Ronic, Outsider YP, Jyellowl, Shookrah, Jordan Adentunji and Sequence.

Indiependence always includes a strong Irish contingent and this year is no different with some of the best acts Ireland has to offer set to perform.

Delorentos, King Kong Company, The Blizzards, And So I Watch You From Afar and HamsandwicH will be joined by newcomers Pale Rivers, Laurie Shaw, Elly D, Mandeville Beat Critics, Moxie and Josiah Stone.

Tickets are available via the Indiependence website and there are a limited amount of INDIE VIP Garden tickets still available.

Digital Desk