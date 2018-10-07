Kate Hudson shares first picture of her newborn daughter

Kate Hudson shared the first picture of her newborn daughter on Instagram.

The Hollywood actress and star of films including Almost Famous, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and You, Me And Dupree, welcomed Rani Rose on Tuesday.

She is Hudson’s first child with partner Danny Fujikawa and on Saturday fans were given a glimpse of the newborn, who was wrapped in a blanket with a bow on her head.

The picture was captioned: “Our little rosebud.”

Hudson, who is the daughter of Academy Award-winning actress Goldie Hawn, is already a mother to two sons, Ryder Russell, 14, and seven-year-old Bingham Hawn, from previous relationships.

She announced she was pregnant with a baby girl in April.

Explaining her choice of name for her daughter, Hudson said: “We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa.

“Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honour. Everyone is doing well and happy as can be.

“Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”- Press Association