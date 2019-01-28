Kate Hudson clarifies ‘genderless’ parenting comment

Kate Hudson has set the record straight after she was quoted as saying she takes a “genderless” approach to raising her baby girl.

The US actress – who also has two sons – hit the headlines earlier this month after discussing her parenting style in an interview with AOL.

But she has now posted a lengthy message on Instagram clarifying her comments, saying the “whole click bait tactic of saying I’m raising my daughter to be ‘genderless’ is silly and frankly doesn’t even make sense”.

During the interview, Hudson was asked whether having a baby girl made her do do anything differently or change her approach.

The star, who welcomed daughter Rani Rose in October, replied: “It doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference. I think you just raise your kids individually regardless – like a genderless (approach). We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as.”

Addressing her comments on Monday, she wrote on Instagram: “Dear all my friends, fans and others who read this.

“Recently someone asked me something along the lines of, if having and raising a girl is different from boys.

“My response was simple. Not really.

“This whole click bait tactic of saying I’m raising my daughter to be ‘genderless’ is silly and frankly doesn’t even make sense.”

Hudson, 39, went on: “I raise and continue to raise my children, both my boys and girl to feel free to be exactly who they want to be.

“To feel confident in their life choices and feel loved and supported no matter what.

“Me saying a ‘genderless approach” was a way of re focusing the conversation in a direction that could exist outside of the female stereotype.

“It just felt a little antiquated to me. Not all girls want to be a princess, some want to be king. And that’s fine by me.”

Hudson said: “I recognize some want to take the headline earnestly as if I have some new age method of raising my kids and I really do hate disappointing people but, I don’t.

“I just try to raise my kids to be good people with the best tools to face this big crazy world.

“And if they grow up and identify with something different than what others want to identify them as … Mama’s cool with it!

“I keep it simple cause we all know raising kids is anything but!”

Hudson also has sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, seven.

- Press Association