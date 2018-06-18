Kate Hudson calls mother Goldie Hawn a ‘Goddess’ as she shares holiday picture

Kate Hudson called her mother Goldie Hawn a “Goddess” as she shared a holiday snap of the actress.

The actresses are on a family holiday in Greece along with Hudson’s boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and her stepdad Kurt Russell, who Hawn has been with since 1983.

The image posted on Instagram showed Hawn looking far younger than her 72 years as she stood on a boat in a swimsuit, wearing sunglasses and with her hair piled on top of her head.

Hudson, who is expecting a baby girl, captioned the picture: “Goddess #nirvana @officialgoldiehawn.”

She also shared a picture of Russell, 67, sitting in the boat alongside a young boy, thought to be one of Hudson’s sons.

The picture was captioned simply with a blue heart.

Hudson, 39, announced in April that she was expecting a daughter with Fujikawa.

The actress has two sons from previous relationships.

- Press Association