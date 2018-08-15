Kate Beckinsale tunes into CBB – but she reads Solzhenitsyn too
15/08/2018 - 20:34:00Back to Showbiz Home
Kate Beckinsale has announced she is a huge fan of Celebrity Big Brother – but joked she also reads works by Russian writer Solzhenitsyn to balance it out.
The British actress, who lives in the US, posted a black and white picture on Instagram showing her lying down in a dress more suited to the red carpet.
“Getting ready to be completely mesmerised by U.K. celebrity big brother from tomorrow and reminding myself I also enjoy Solzhenitsyn just so I don’t feel like trash,” wrote the 45-year-old.
Celebrity Big Brother will return to Channel 5 on Thursday August 16 at 9pm.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here