Kate Beckinsale tunes into CBB – but she reads Solzhenitsyn too

Back to Showbiz Home

Kate Beckinsale has announced she is a huge fan of Celebrity Big Brother – but joked she also reads works by Russian writer Solzhenitsyn to balance it out.

The British actress, who lives in the US, posted a black and white picture on Instagram showing her lying down in a dress more suited to the red carpet.

“Getting ready to be completely mesmerised by U.K. celebrity big brother from tomorrow and reminding myself I also enjoy Solzhenitsyn just so I don’t feel like trash,” wrote the 45-year-old.

Celebrity Big Brother will return to Channel 5 on Thursday August 16 at 9pm.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, TV, UK, Showbiz, Beckinsale, UK, Kate Beckinsale, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz