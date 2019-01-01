Kate Beckinsale: I’m relieved 2018 is over

Kate Beckinsale has said she is glad to see the back of 2018.

The Underworld actress, 45, posted a message on Instagram saying the past 12 months had “a lot of good and a lot of rough”, but did not elaborate.

She said: “2018 you had a lot of good and a lot of rough. I am glad and relieved you are over.

“And I am so thankful to our dear friends who laughed with us through the fun stuff and held us up for the hard stuff.

“Thankful to my insta family who I believe are the wittiest funniest dearest followers anyone has.”

Beckinsale, who has a daughter with her ex Michael Sheen, advised her followers: “Hold your families close.

“Love the good people hard in 2019.

“Let go of the untrustworthy icky people.”

“Happy new year to all of you, and if it’s not happy yet for you, at least it’s a new year and we are all here.”

- Press Association