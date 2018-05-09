Kat Von D expecting first child with Leafar Seyer
Kat Von D has announced she is pregnant with her first child.
The celebrity tattoo artist confirmed she is expecting a baby boy with husband Leafar Seyer.
She shared a photograph of herself and Seyer in which she is cradling her baby bump, captioning the picture: “It’s a boy.”
Seyer shared the same picture and revealed the baby will share his name.
He wrote: “When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys!
“We are pregnant and having a baby boy. I love you @thekatvond and Im ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first !!!”
Seyer and Von D surprised fans by marrying in February, when she shared a photo of their matching wedding rings on Instagram.
She wrote: “Today, I married my soul’s mate, my mind’s twin, my best friend.”
- Press Association
