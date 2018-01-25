Karlie Kloss stuns as she steps out for London perfume launch
25/01/2018 - 20:53:48Back to Showbiz Home
Karlie Kloss stunned as she stepped out to launch her new Carolina Herrera fragrance Good Girl.
The US supermodel and entrepreneur appeared in London alongside House of Herrera fragrances creative director Carolina Herrera De Baez for the UK launch of the perfume.
Kloss sported a white pleated, mid-length dress with cut-out detail for the occasion, which comes following its US launch earlier this month.
Herrera De Baez said Good Girl was about “duality” at the US event, adding: “Karlie is the perfect embodiment of who we think this woman is.”
Launching #GoodGirl fragrance in London❣️ @HouseofHerrera pic.twitter.com/73S59qNuDQ— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 25, 2018
The former Victoria’s Secret model’s boyfriend is Josh Kushner, the brother of US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner.
Join the conversation - comment here