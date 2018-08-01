Kardashians and Jenners star in Calvin Klein campaign

Fans of the Kardashians have had a peek at their latest ads for Calvin Klein.

An image shared on social media shows Kim Kardashian, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner standing under some trees wearing jeans and underwear from the label.

Khloe is heavily pregnant in the black and white snap, which was taken shortly before she gave birth to her daughter True in April.

Our family makes us who we are: @kimkardashian, @kendalljenner, @kourtneykardash, @kyliejenner and @khloekardashian are family, and so are you. The sisters are featured in the #Fall2018 #CALVINKLEINJEANS and #CALVINKLEINUNDERWEAR campaign. Discover new styles, including the heritage-inspired Monogram underwear at calvinklein.com/mycalvins. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Join Our Family. #MYCALVINS A post shared by CALVIN KLEIN (@calvinklein) on Aug 1, 2018 at 3:59am PDT

The caption says: “Our family makes us who we are: @kimkardashian, @kendalljenner, @kourtneykardash, @kyliejenner and @khloekardashian are family, and so are you.

“The sisters are featured in the #Fall2018 #CALVINKLEINJEANS and #CALVINKLEINUNDERWEAR campaign. Discover new styles, including the heritage-inspired Monogram underwear at calvinklein.com/mycalvins.”⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The label also shared a video clip which shows the five sisters relaxing in the woods, walking and taking turns on a rope swing hanging from one of the trees.

Daughters. Sisters. Mothers. Friends. Shot in March 2018, @kimkardashian, @kendalljenner, @kourtneykardash coordinate with new mom @kyliejenner and mother-to-be @khloekardashian in #Fall2018 #CALVINKLEINJEANS and the new Monogram essentials from #CALVINKLEINUNDERWEAR. Join Our Family. #MYCALVINS ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ See more at calvinklein.com/mycalvins A post shared by CALVIN KLEIN (@calvinklein) on Aug 1, 2018 at 6:04am PDT

The reality TV family made their debut in the #MyCalvins campaign earlier this year.

- Press Association