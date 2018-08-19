Kardashians and Jenners pose together in new photo from Calvin Klein shoot
19/08/2018 - 17:53:19Back to Heathrow Showbiz Home
Kim Kardashian West has shared a stunning, rare photograph of her and her four sisters together.
The image posted on social media shows Kim sitting on a bed in a huddle with her siblings Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner.
All five are in underwear for the picture, which was part of the famous family’s shoot for Calvin Klein.
“Family Over Everything #OurCalvins ,” Kim captioned the shot.
The reality TV family made their debut in the #MyCalvins campaign earlier this year.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here