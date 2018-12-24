Kardashian-Jenner family releases ‘last-minute’ Christmas card

The Kardashian-Jenner family has released its “last-minute” annual Christmas card – but there are some high-profile absentees.

The famous family releases a festive card each year, though Kim Kardashian West had previously said they had no plans this time around.

However, fans were given an early Christmas present on Monday when Khloe Kardashian shared the adorable snap to Instagram.

Its shows herself, sisters Kourtney, Kim and Kylie Jenner cozied up with their children.

Kylie’s daughter Stormi, Khloe’s daughter True and Kourtney’s three children, sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope, all appear.

Kim is seen cuddling her three children – North, Saint and Chicago – although her husband Kanye West is not pictured.

Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Rob, is also on the card. Rob, the only Kardashian brother, is missing from the picture, along with West, Kendall Jenner, Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson and the family matriarch Kris Jenner.

Kim said the logistical difficulties of getting all the famous family members together was to blame for the absences.

This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 24, 2018

Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 24, 2018

She said on Twitter: “This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us.

“Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

Wishing you all a beautiful Christmas Eve filled with family, love, peace and happiness!! This year’s Christmas Card is one of my favorites! My beautiful girls and my precious grandkids, who bring me so much joy!! #family #love #myeverything #merrychristmas #blessed pic.twitter.com/YGUVQGZTwc — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 24, 2018

Kris added: “Wishing you all a beautiful Christmas Eve filled with family, love, peace and happiness!! This year’s Christmas Card is one of my favorites! My beautiful girls and my precious grandkids, who bring me so much joy!!”

There had been doubts over whether the family would release a Christmas card this year, after controversy during the photoshoot for the 2017 release.

During a heated argument between Kim and Kourtney, Kim told her sister she was the “least exciting” to look at.

- Press Association