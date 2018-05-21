Kanye West warns of phone addiction in series of tweets

Kanye West has warned that people have become addicted to their phones, as he tweeted the latest instalment of his philosophy book.

The rapper recently said he wanted to pen a philosophy book called Break The Simulation and has been posting his musings on life on Twitter, saying they form the book he is writing “in real time”.

West’s latest string of posts came on Monday when he told his 28.3 million followers: “Look at your phone as tool not an obligation.”

He went on: “Would you walk around with a hammer in your pocket?

“You would pick up a hammer when you needed it you would never be addicted or obligated to it.

“Use your phone like a hammer only pick it up when you need it.”

Another post said: “There was a time when we completely operated without phones. We’re addicted to our phones.”

West also referenced spiritual guru Mata Amritanandamayi, who is known as the Hugging Saint.

The star tweeted that “sometimes we all need hugs”, before sharing a picture of Ms Amritanandamayi.

“Amma Mata had given over 32 million hugs,” he said.

Last month when West first started sharing his philosophy with fans, he said the tweets formed part of his book, adding that he would work on it whenever he had something to express.

“Oh by the way this is my book that I’m writing in real time,” he said.

“No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write.

“This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

- Press Association